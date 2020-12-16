Candace Owens Calls Dr Fauci, Bill Gates & Big Pharma ‘Evil’

Candace Owens has once again caused a stir online after declaring that Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates are both evil.

The right wing commentator called US coronavirus czar Dr Anthony Fauci and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates “evil” while also claiming that the pharmaceutical industry is pure evil and “wrought with corruption”

Dr. Fauci is evil.

Bill Gates is evil.

The pharmaceutical industry is wrought with corruption and pure evil. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 15, 2020

“Dr. Fauci is evil. Bill Gates is evil. The pharmaceutical industry is wrought with corruption and pure evil” Owens wrote to her 2.8 million followers.

RT reports: The message clearly struck a chord with many, as it quickly accrued some 23,000 retweets and 116,000 likes.

Owens previously vowed that she will “under no circumstances” take any coronavirus vaccine, “Ever. No matter what,” she wrote back in April.

Unsurprisingly, the comments also unleashed a storm of objections as thousands of commenters registered their disagreement with Owens’ message. The hot take even drew criticism among some of her self-professed supporters.

Some of Owens’ fans claimed that in this instance they were “shocked anyone can ever take her seriously” when she posts these types of comments. Others blasted her for criticizing medical staff and “spreading conspiracy theories” by her opponents.

However, many others expressed support for the controversial views.