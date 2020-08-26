Candace Owens: BLM and Antifa Are Most ‘Spoiled and Privileged People In The World’

Black Lives Matter and Antifa activists are “the most spoiled and privileged people that have ever lived in the history of the world” who are “striking at almost an emptiness that is inside of them” as they fight for “various meaningless social justice pursuits,” according to Candace Owens.

“Black Lives Matter and Antifa activists are what happen when a society gives birth to an entire generation of spoiled rotten brats who have never experienced any real suffering,” said Owens in a video uploaded to Twitter.

“Something that never gets discussed is we are right now suffering from peace. What I mean by that, is that when you look at every single generation they have done something great. There is something to fight for. Ending World War One. Ending World War Two. Ending the Vietnam War. Boys going overseas and fighting for something that was bigger than themselves. They were united by that.“

“We have suddenly arrived amongst a group of people who are the most spoiled and privileged people that have ever lived in the history of the world. If you are born in America after 1980 you are part of the most privileged class of people that have ever lived.“

“I think that there is something in the human spirit that wants to triumph, that wants to say ‘We did this, we put an end to that, it’s just that protested and boycotted and put an end to the civil rights era and all the battles that were going on.”



“Unfortunately there is really nothing for millennials to fight and end, because they are remarkably privileged – millennials and beneath.“

“So there is something that they are yearning for and they are not getting it in this climate of social media and Instagram hashtags and everything so quick and flippant, so they are striking at almost an emptiness that is inside of them, that they are trying to fulfill through all these various meaningless social justice pursuits.”