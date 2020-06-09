Candace Owens Blasts Democrats For ‘Photo Op’ In ‘African Garb’

Prominent House and Senate Democrats ‘took a knee’ wearing African garb on Monday in an ill fated attempt to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Wearing African kente cloth scarfs, the top Democrats have been widely criticized as they knelt together for eight minutes and 46 seconds, in a nod to the death of George Floyd.

Conservative activist Candace Owens quickly reacted to the PR stunt, blasting the Democrats for stopping at “nothing” for the “black vote.”

The Daily Wire reports: “I have to say— I thought there was at least one or two things that the Democrats wouldn’t stoop to for the black vote, but there is a apparently nothing,” Owens mocked. “Dressing in African garb and getting on their knees for a photo op because it’s Monday, & only 4 months to November.”

Owens has been a vocal critic of the media narrative surrounding Floyd’s death. Last week, the conservative commentator released an explosive video explaining why she does “not support George Floyd and the media depiction of him as a martyr for black America.”