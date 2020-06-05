Candace Owens: ‘Black Lives Only Matter To Liberals Every 4 Years Ahead of an Election’

“Black lives only matter to white liberals every 4 years ahead of an election,” according to Candace Owens, who added “I’m so sorry to those of you that thought otherwise.”

According to Owens, the Democratic Party is “trying to inspire a race war” in an election year in collusion with the mainstream media. She is urging her African American compatriots to stop rioting and acting “like a trained chimpanzee every single time the media runs a story.“

“That’s how you have to be black? Listen to your psychological conditioning,” Owens said.

— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 4, 2020

According to Owens, the Democrat Party “burned down our economy, impoverishing millions” in 2020 and she warns that Democrats are now supporting the burning down of “entire cities” as an “act of war” against a duly elected president.

“The Democrats are truly evil,” surmised Owens.

Owens also suggested that African Americans can learn from the example set by Scottish people in the 17th century.

“Scottish people were severely behind the English people, just in terms of everything. And David Hume inspired and uplifted and challenged the Scottish people by saying if we want to get ahead, we have to learn English,” Owens said.

“In a matter of years, in a matter of decades, the Scottish people passed the English people in engineering, and in the sciences. And it’s because they challenged themselves to be better, and not to be worse. They didn’t pretend that somehow having a broken language, having broken-down families was a symbol of who we are. And that is so unique to Black America. I won’t subscribe to it. People say that’s how you have to be Black.”