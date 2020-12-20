Candace Owens: ‘Bill Gates Is Pure Evil’

Outspoken conservative Candace Owens has slammed far-left billionaire Bill Gates as “evil” while taking aim at Big Pharma for profiteering off the pubic’s misery.

In a post on Twitter, Owens set her sights on U.S. officials who have gleefully watched as small businesses are forced to close and people lose their civil liberties.

“Dr. Fauci is evil. Bill Gates is evil,” Owens wrote to her 2.8 million followers.

Dr. Fauci is evil.

Bill Gates is evil.

The pharmaceutical industry is wrought with corruption and pure evil. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 15, 2020

“The pharmaceutical industry is wrought with corruption and pure evil,” she added.

Thebl.com reports: The tweet quickly went viral and at the moment it has more than 120,000 likes and 28,000 shared.

Many supported her comments and took advantage of the opportunity to show their discontent with the pandemic and the political use that Democrats and sectors of the left are making of it.

Since the beginning of the CCP Virus pandemic, Gates has come under increasing criticism for his involvement in tracking the virus and the race for a vaccine.

As it turns out, a CCP Virus research program funded by Gates was shut down in May by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Owens has repeatedly criticized the actions of Gates and the foundation he and his wife lead, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, echoing the accusations of medical negligence and crimes against humanity.

According to Neon Nettle, a petition calling for an investigation of Gates for “crimes against humanity” went viral over the summer, gathering hundreds of thousands of signatures from citizens concerned about the foundation’s action on testing vaccines in underdeveloped countries and other serious allegations related to its public interest in reducing the world’s population.

The “We the People” petition can also be found on the official White House website.

So far, the campaign has gathered more than 670,000 signatures, more than six times the 100,000 needed for the issue to be taken up in Congress and get an official response.

Specifically, the petition asks the government to investigate Microsoft’s co-founder and his wife Melinda Gates, stating, “Congress and all other governing bodies are not fulfilling their obligations until a thorough and public investigation is completed.”