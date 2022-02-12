Canadians Form Human Barricade To Stop Cops Arresting Truckers – The World Needs To See This

The patriotic and freedom-loving residents of Ottawa, Canada formed a human barricade yesterday to stop the Freedom Convoy Truckers from getting arrested and dispersed by police.

Despite mainstream media attempts to discredit the truckers and paint them as unpopular with ordinary Canadians, the residents of Ottawa came in their droves yesterday to offer their support for the Freedom Convoy.

As police moved in to arrest the truckers, the residents said “Not on our watch” and formed a human barricade to protect the Convoy. The whole world needs to see this video. People power in action.

Police came to make arrests and this happened❤️….who would have ever thought Canada would be leading the world, but they are…Holding The Line…this is tyranny and enslavement vs God and liberty! This is not a fight against mandates; this is a fight to liberate humanity… pic.twitter.com/E1Rizg7Rzg — Melanie (@melcasebee) February 11, 2022

While the elites continue to try and discredit the powerful Freedom Convoy movement, some members of the police force have started to see through the establishment’s lies.

An Edmonton police officer who released an emotional, in-uniform video praising the “freedom convoy” and suggesting vaccine mandates are “unlawful” and “unsafe.”

CTV report: Constable Elena Golysheva of the Edmonton Police Service identified herself clearly before delivering a three-minute speech that has since been shared thousands of times on social media groups.

It’s not clear where the video was originally posted, but it has been shared widely on both Facebook and Instagram.

“I’ve always been reminded by my supervisors, ‘Please question unsafe orders. Ask us questions if you think the orders are unlawful.’ And that’s what I think our job is. Thank you truckers for standing up for all of us,” Golysheva said in the video.

Golysheva said she moved to Canada “to be free,” and she thanked truckers and farmers for “standing up (for) the police officers, when we could not stand up for you.“

“The very freedom that I moved to Canada for has been taken away, and Canadians who live here, were born here, are not recognizing that. I fought to come here to have it, and it was very difficult to see it to be taken away,” she stated.

Golysheva said she will not follow “unlawful orders” because she’s for “freedom of choice,” but she didn’t explain exactly what that meant.