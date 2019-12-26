Canadian State Broadcaster Removes Donald Trump’s Scene From ‘Home Alone 2’

President Donald Trump’s cameo appearance in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” was deleted from a broadcast of the film by the Canadian Broadcast Company this week.

Viewers took to social media with mixed criticism days ahead of Christmas as they recognized the American president’s noticeable absence from the 1992 film, Comicbook.com reported.

In a prime example of absurdity, CBC Cuts Donald Trump's Home Alone 2 Cameo From Broadcast.



Don’t love Trump, but come on folks – Your hysteria over this man has risen to evangelical fervor. Guessing he’ll be scrubbed from history books too?https://t.co/Bqq5vHNso6 — Cynthia P Garrett (@cgarrett101) December 26, 2019

“You guys are the biggest bush league ‘journalists’ of all time. Editing out Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2. What kind of state-sponsored bulls–t is that? #Defund,” one Twitter user wrote to the network.

“Welcome to the liberal government-controlled media,” another tweeted to the network.

“Don’t love Trump, but come on folks – Your hysteria over this man has risen to evangelical fervor. Guessing he’ll be scrubbed from history books too?” another tweeted.

Fox report: The edit was described as “petty” and “pathetic” by naysayers, while others defended the CBC’s decision.

“TV channels are allowed to remove scenes with known criminals :),” a Twitter user responded.

Another social media user tweeted: “almost clicked to watch Home Alone yesterday, but I didn’t want to see Trump, so the CBC option meets my consumer choice.”

According to Comicbook.com, the CBC provided a reason for the removal, claiming the edit was “to allow for commercial time within the format.”

The CBC did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In the iconic holiday film, Macaulay Culkin’s character, Kevin McCallister, walks into the Plaza Hotel by himself as he is separated from his family. He runs into a passerby played by Trump and asks, “Excuse me, where’s the lobby?”

“Down the hall and to the left,” Trump responds as he towers over a young Culkin.

Amid the snub, President Trump and first lady Melania tweeted a Christmas video on Wednesday.

“Wishing you all a very #MerryChristmas! May your day be filled with peace, love and happiness!” Melania wrote.