Canadian PM Justin Trudeau: ‘Unvaxxed Are Racist A**holes’

Far-left Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared that unvaccinted residents are “racist and misogynistic” extremists.

In an unhinged rant, Trudeau told a Quebec television network that he believes unvaxxed people should not be tolerated any longer.

“We are going to end this pandemic by proceeding with the vaccination,” said Trudeau in French.

“We all know people who are deciding whether or not they are willing to get vaccinated, and we will do our very best to try to convince them. However, there is still a part of the population that is fiercely against it.”

“They don’t believe in science and progress and are very often misogynistic and racist. It’s a very small group of people, but that doesn’t shy away from the fact that they take up some space.”

“This leads us, as a leader and as a country, to make a choice: Do we tolerate these people? Over 80% of the population of Quebec have done their duty by getting the shot. They are obviously not the issue in this situation.”