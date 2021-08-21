Canadian Officials To Turn Away Voters Who Are Not Wearing Face Masks

The Canadian elections agency say they will turn away anyone who show up to vote in person without a face mask ahead of a national election on September 20th.

During a press conference Elections Canada stated that those who did not have medical exemption, in areas that required masks to be worn indoors, would be turned away from polling stations and not allowed to cast their vote.

No Mask No Vote!

Breitbart reports: Chief electoral officer Stephane Perrault told Canadian media, according to the Toronto Star: “If you have a medical reason not to wear a mask then you will not be denied the right to vote.”

However, she went on to add that “if it’s just a matter of personal choice and the mask is mandatory in the jurisdiction in which you are voting, then we will apply those rules.”

Perrault recommended that anyone who did not wish to wear a mask while voting should vote by mail instead, with Canada expecting as many as five million people to cast their ballot by mail this year — compared to just 50,000 in 2019.

While Elections Canada also notes that ID is required to vote, it is not clear whether citizens will be asked to remove their masks at polling stations to allow officials to verify their identities.