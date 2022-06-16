Canadian Man Compensated For Covid Jab Injury After Being Diagnosed With Guillain-Barre Syndrome

A British Columbia man has become one of the first people in Canada to be compensated after suffering an adverse reaction connected to the Covid jab.

40 year old Ross Wightman, a former pilot and realtor, was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a disorder where your body’s immune system attacks your nerves, after receiving a first dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid jab last year.

The nerve disorder was listed last year as a ‘very rare’ side effect of AstraZeneca’s vaccine

The Gateway Pundit reports: Wightman became partially paralyzed from the waist down and suffered full facial paralysis after being diagnosed with the disease due to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“He said his symptoms started with severe back pain 10 days after his shot. He went to the emergency room multiple times and was admitted on a Saturday when he reported facial tingling,” Calgary Herald reported.

Last month, Wightman posted a letter he received from the federal Vaccine Injury Support Program on his social media account stating that “there is a probable causal association between the injuries sustained and the vaccination.”

“The maximum lump-sum amount a person can receive through the VISP is $284,000. Though Wightman chose not to disclose the specific amount he was given for privacy reasons, he said he did not qualify for the maximum payout,” according to Calgary Herald.

“I’m the first person in Canada to ever receive this letter! Some long-awaited recognition from the government. We were very skeptical as to where this process would go early on, as the service we were getting was appalling. That being said, I have to give credit where credit is due, and our current case manager and project lead has been excellent. Thanks to Nicole “pit bull” Wightman for staying on top of this, and ensuring everyone got the required paperwork they asked for,” Wightman wrote in his caption.

“Following an assessment of your case, it has been determined by our Medical Review Board that there is a probable causal association between the injury(ies) sustained and the vaccination. As such your claim has been approved for compensation,” the letter stated.

“The Medical Review Board has also determined the severity of the injury(ies) based on the medical documentation available at the time of assessment. Based on this assessment, you qualify for an injury indemnity totaling *******. This indemnity will be paid as a lump sum and is tax exempt. The details of the Medical Review Board’s decision can be found in the Appendix attached to this letter,” the letter continued.

“Wightman is one of only a handful of Canadians to have the illness validated as a vaccine-related injury by the federal government,” Global News reported.