Canada’s government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his deputy Christa Freeland, is run by modern day fascists working in lockstep with Big Tech companies, corporate media, and the global banking industry to create a kind of Corporate Communism.

Mainstream media is working with these tyrants to cover there tracks. Here are the indisputable facts.

Let us start with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. Her own grandfather was a Nazi collaborator. She previously lied about this when she wrote it off as “Russian disinformation“. But the claim was then proven by Ottawa Citizen:

Michael Chomiak was a Nazi collaborator.

For starters, The Ukraine Archival Records held by the Province of Alberta. It has a whole file on Chomiak, including his own details about his days editing the newspaper Krakivski Visti. Chomiak noted he edited the paper first in Crakow (Cracow), Poland and then in Vienna. The reason he edited the paper in Vienna was because he had to flee with his Nazis colleagues as the Russians advanced into Poland. (The Russians tended to execute collaborators well as SS members).

Freeland has expressed pride in her grandparents on Black Ribbon Day, a time to RESPECT those who suffered under Nazi Germany and Communist Russia.

Freeland openly supports Nazi collaborators.

Let’s move on to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his history of Nazi-collaborator flag waving.



Justin Trudeau’s Deputy Prime Minister was photographed Sunday helping to hold the banner of a Ukrainian nationalist army that collaborated with the Nazis and violently massacred tens of thousands of Poles as part of an ethnic cleansing program.



On Monday morning, Chrystia Freeland, the Ukrainian-descended Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Canada, tweeted a picture of herself at Sunday’s “Mega March for Ukraine” in Toronto helping to hold a banner reading “Glory to Ukraine” in the red and black battle flag colors of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA)

Freeland is also a member of Klaus Schwab’s ‘Young Global Leaders’ program. Schwab is a German elitist who has bragged openly about “penetrating” half of Trudeau’s Cabinet. Per the National Post, Freeland has links to interesting people indeed:

The World Economic Forum (WEF), which has met at the Swiss ski resort of Davos every year since its creation in 1971 by German academic and entrepreneur Klaus Schwab, was forced to convert its annual schmoozefest into a virtual event this year due to COVID-19. Of note on the main agenda was a “stakeholder capitalism” panel, which included Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland. The former-journalist-turned-politician has been a fixture at the WEF for years. Rubbing shoulders at Davos with the world’s rich, famous and powerful was one of the inspirations for her 2012 book, Plutocrats: The Rise of the New Global Super-Rich and the Fall of Everyone Else.



…



Indeed, the one-time critic has enjoyed an apotheosis of sorts and since 2019 has sat on the board of trustees of the WEF itself. Other members include Canada’s own Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England; Al Gore, former U.S. vice-president; Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest individual; Larry Fink, head of BlackRock, the world’s largest investment fund; and a slew of other bankers, CEOs, tycoons and celebrities. Notably, Freeland is the only government minister presently on the board.

Klaus Schwab, Founder of the World Economic Forum, names Justin Trudeau as one of his Young Global Leaders group. He also brags openly, without qualm, of “penetrating” the Cabinet and earning “half” of the Liberals to his cause.

In case you lived under and rock and missed it, after the Great Reset you will “own nothing and be happy“. This article was taken down from the WEF website due to public backlash, but Forbes still has the article up here.



Moving on, it’s now official that Canadians donating to the Freedom Convoy 2022 were NOT terrorists:

Canada’s chief financial intelligence agency has once again shut down claims by the Trudeau government that donations given to the truckers’ Freedom Convoy constituted terrorist funding.



Blacklock’s Reporter reported Friday that Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) deputy director of intelligence Barry MacKillop had declared the money raised for the convoy protests came from people supporting a cause they believed in.

Barry MacKillop, deputy director of intelligence at the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC), then reasserted this as the case under oath.



The Justice Centre is suing the Federal Government for its illegal use of the Emergencies Act. Brian Peckford, the last surviving signatory of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, is suing the Federal Government for its abuses of the Charter for their unconstitutional actions during the pandemic.

Trudeau and Freeland refused to meet with the Freedom Convoy 2022 at all, and Trudeau frequently walked out of Parliament whenever he was asked to address it. He made it blatantly clear he would never sit down to talk with regular working Canadians under any circumstance.



We are all now fully aware that Trudeau and Freeland crushed a peaceful, legal and constitutionally protected protest with a military-style force. This came after slandering them as racists, sexists, transphobes, homophobes, etc.

Then Trudeau illegally invoked the Emergencies Act, which was used to shut down bank accounts of anyone donating money to a legal and popular cause for whatever reason they may have chosen to do so. And now that the Emergencies Act has been “revoked“, many of these accounts are still frozen… ILLEGALLY.

But it gets even worse.

This video from the Canadian Bankers Association details how they have teamed up with the World Economic Forum to implement a nationwide digital ID system.

Per Western Standard Online:

Paper licences and plastic cards are old technology and should be replaced with a brand new biometric digital ID system according to Neil Parmenter, president and CEO of the Canadian Bankers Association (CBA). Western developed nations are wholeheartedly embracing the new digital frontier. Their government agencies and commercial sectors have embarked on an energetic exploration of the promises of a robust and comprehensive digital identity system.

And yes, bankers are not the government but if you don’t think they have a huge influence, you aren’t thinking. They all link to the World Economic Forum as political players.

Trudeau and Freeland are still trying to push through legislation to crush free speech and free web browsing for Canadians online.

‘Bill C-11, like its predecessor C-10, shows that the government doesn’t trust Canadians with free speech & to make their own internet choices,’ Dr. Leslyn Lewis tweeted. Canadian Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis voiced concern over a new internet censorship bill from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, saying that passing the legislation would open “the door” to internet suppression and canceling of opposing political views. “Neither the Liberals nor any government, regardless of your political stripe, can be trusted to be neutral referees of what is preferred speech and preferred content,” Lewis said during a Bill C-11 debate in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

And somebody needs to say it — why on Earth would Trudeau ever want to train soldiers of the Chinese Communist Party on Canadian soil?

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has confirmed Canadian soldiers are no longer training members of the Chinese military, amid scrutiny following a report that senior civil servants opposed a decision last year to stop training activities with the regime. A report by The Globe and Mail on Thursday cited documents mistakenly released under access to information laws which said Global Affairs Canada pushed back at the decision by Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance last year to cancel the training. The training was set to see Canadian soldiers train Chinese soldiers in winter activities at CFB Petawawa.

As I covered in a previous article, Trudeau’s own half brother Kyle Kemper has talked publicly about Trudeau’s corruption, his representation for the World Economic Forum over his own country, and the possibility that Trudeau may even feel trapped inside the clutches of an international power scheme.

Anyone who speaks out against the shameless corruption and blatant treason of the government is smeared or harassed or censored by Trudeau’s political police.



What is the first thing a Fascist or Communist dictator does when when asserting absolute power? They get control over the corporate media. All of our major news outlets have been funded or bailed out by Trudeau. This is why even National Post, a supposedly ‘conservative’ news source, holds back from telling Canadians the full truth of many issues. They flat out LIE to the public in lockstep with Trudeau and his World Economic Forum peers.



This is tyranny, plain and simple. We can call it Fascism or Communism, but it’s really a new kind of corporate communism/corporatism/techno-communism. The Big Tech companies, corporate media and governments alike are all onboard, with a few holdouts here and there.



Can it be taken back? I believe it can be. I believe the Freedom movement is a major sign of this. The Federal Government and banking system have lost an immense amount of confidence. I believe their global banking power network is imploding during the Russia-Ukraine war. I believe they were on a winning trajectory of enforcing global tyranny right under the radar–before certain personalities like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates started pushing too far, too quickly.

They wanted to taste the power of leading a fully implemented global framework in their lifetime. But their impatience — thankfully for us — betrayed their cause. It has been exposed, it is being rejected, and it is collapsing due to betrayal and infighting from within.