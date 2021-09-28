Canada’s Chief Health Officer: ‘We’re Counting ALL Sick People Who Decline COVID Tests As COVID-Positive’

Students in Alberta, Canada who call in sick without taking a Covid test will now be assumed to be Covid-positive, the Chief Medical Officer of Health has announced.

‘If individuals choose not to get tested for COVID-19 but are home with an illness they are now counted in the list as being part of that outbreak, and so it’s less dependent on needing a test to be part of identifying where there is an issue,’ Deena Hinshaw declared on Thursday.

The Canadian government has also announced that data on how many schools have COVID-19 outbreaks will NOT be made public, prompting outrage from parents and citizens who have accused the government of trying to artificially inflate numbers to keep restrictions in place.

Hinshaw said the current framework had been implemented based on previous evidence from other jurisdictions.

She has said it is necessary for schools to assume anyone at home is a positive case of COVID-19 because obtaining data on COVID-19 transmissions from pubic health agencies would violate the privacy of students and staff.

Hinshaw insisted that the method was in place so schools could promptly alarm public health officials of a possible outbreak, in order to add an extra layer of protection and mitigate the spread.

‘In schools, we are taking the approach that an illness that fits that definition – respiratory illness- is treated the same way whether it is COVID or not, so additional measures can be put into place,’ Hinshaw said.

Social media users on Twitter disapproved of the measure they deemed alarmist and panic-driven.

Ezra Levant, a reporter for Rebel News, shared a clip of Hinshaw and tweeted: ‘To maintain a mass psychology of panic and fear, Alberta’s corrupt public health bureaucrat now automatically counts anyone staying home from any illness as a Covid case.’

Others complained about the continued restrictions.

‘These ‘So Called Experts’ are power hungry and will never give us back our freedoms,’ said Dougle Affan.

Another user wrote: ‘Broken leg, refuse covid test, counted as a Covid case. FFS, the world is careering down a very dark path. How are they getting away with this, why are journalists not taking them to task?’

Alberta, a province that aggressively advertised its ‘best summer ever,’ is now struggling with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

With its healthcare system strained, and anti-vaccine and anti-mask sentiments growing among residents, public health officials are urging politicians to improve the loose restrictions that are in place.

There were 1,061 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday. Of the 818 non-ICU, 75.5% were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 243 in ICU, 91.7% were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

More than 60 doctors penned a letter to premier Jason Kenney, who has fervently opposed a lockdown, warning him about the dire conditions and low-room capacity at hospitals.

‘Our healthcare system is truly on the precipice of collapse. Hospitals and ICUs across the province are under enormous strain and have reached a point where it is unclear if, or for how much longer, we can provide safe care for Albertans.’ The Guardian reported.

A public health emergency has now been declared and military help has been requested to transport patients to others provinces as hospitals are working on full capacity.

Kenney has retracted his triumphant approach during the summer but still refused to order a lockdown because it made ‘no sense for the 80 percent of the population that is vaccinated.’

‘I know that we had all hoped this summer that we could put Covid behind us once and for all, that was certainly my hope,’ he said. ‘It is now clear that we were wrong, and for that I apologize.’

Kenney introduced some restrictions and promised to give more resources to hospitals when cases rose exponentially, but it was too little too late, medical officials have said.

In Alberta, there are currently 22,320 COVID-19 cases and 2,622 people have died of of the illness since the pandemic started. In May, the province had the worst rate of COVID-19 in North America.