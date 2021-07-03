Canada Unveils Orwellian “Pre-Crime” Hate Speech Bill – “If You Think It, We’ll Arrest You”

Canada is set to unveil a new Orwellian “pre-crime” hate speech bill that will punish citizens who say offensive things online or in-person.

If passed, authorities will imprison and/or fine people up to C$20,000 (about $16,000 USD) if they are found guilty of even thinking about something authorities deem ‘hateful’.

Sovereignman.com reports: The law also allows the courts to intervene if a person fears they will be the target of a hatred motivated offense.

So basically it’s like pre-crime. If a potential victim feels that you might hate them, they can apply for what is essentially a restraining order. What’s more, the judge can demand that you surrender weapons, wear a GPS monitor, remain under house arrest, abstain from alcohol, and submit to drug tests.

This is all without being charged, let alone convicted, of any crime.

And anyone who does does not follow the orders faces a year in prison.