Canada Ordered 500,000 Smallpox Vaccines Just Weeks Ahead Of Monkeypox Outbreak

Canada ordered 500,000 smallpox vaccinations just weeks before an outbreak of monkeypox started in the country.

Weeks before of the first moneypox monkepox case was reported, Public Services and Procurement Canada issued a tender for 500,000 smallpox vaccine doses…. which can also be used against monkeypox.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The move has lead many people to doubt the mainstream narrative however, because in 1972 smallpox was declared to be eradicated in Canada.

GreatGameIndia reports: 500,000 doses of Imvamune, a “third generation” smallpox vaccine, were ordered “on behalf of the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC)” on April 21, according to a report from Public Services and Procurement Canada, weeks before the first cases of monkeypox were reported to the World Health Organization on May 13.

“Although smallpox disease is currently considered to be eradicated, PHAC is procuring a stockpile of the vaccine to immunize Canadians against smallpox disease should a risk ever arise where smallpox is intentionally or unintentionally released,” the April 21 tender reads.

The contract’s “Evaluation Criteria” state that “prior to contract award, the vaccine must have Health Canada regulatory approval for active immunization against smallpox, monkeypox and related orthopoxvirus infection and disease in adults 18 years of age and older determined to be at high risk for exposure.”

Despite Canada’s decision to stop routinely administering smallpox vaccines in 1972 after the disease was declared “eradicated,” the order for the shots arrives just in time for the sudden onset of monkeypox, a disease from the same family that, according to the April tender, can be treated with the same Imvamune vaccine.

Following the “confirmation” of five cases of monkeypox in Quebec last Friday, Canada’s public health chief, Dr. Theresa Tam, said the country is considering utilizing smallpox vaccine doses to limit the spread of the rare disease.