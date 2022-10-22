Canada Officially BANS Guns as Part of the WEF’s ‘Great Reset’ Agenda

Young Global Leader Justin Trudeau declared on Friday that it is now illegal to “buy, sell, and transfer handguns in Canada.”

Update: People can no longer buy, sell, or transfer handguns within Canada – and they cannot bring newly acquired handguns into the country. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 21, 2022

“We’ve already banned more than 1,500 types of assault-style firearms,” the far-left leader added, boasting, “And we’ll continue to do whatever it takes to keep guns out of our communities.”

Infowars.com reports: One Twitter user sadly pointed out the new rule will mean “Only gangsters and criminals can now buy, sell and smuggle handguns into Canada,” since they don’t follow orders like law-abiding gun owners.

In fact, Canada already had extremely strict handgun laws such as registration tied to the owner’s address, mandates on safely storing and locking handguns, and only allowing citizens to practice shooting at RCMP-approved gun ranges.

History clearly shows disarmed populations nearly always soon fall victim to government abuses, and with a global recession, energy crisis and potential World War on the horizon, the Canadian people have no way of defending themselves from criminals or the state.

Klaus Schwab infamously warned the globe in 2020 to prepare for “an angrier world” as his Great Reset agenda kicks off.

Perhaps the Young Global Leader Trudeau is aware of this and is ensuring his people cannot rise up when the veil is removed from their eyes.

Naive Americans will continue to claim such a gun grab could never take place here because “we have the Second Amendment,” but the Democrats’ own words reveal they would love to confiscate and ban firearms to the point that no citizen could defend themselves.

Besides, neither the Democrats nor Republicans are really in charge anymore as they simply follow orders from the same globalists controlling the strings of the marionette called Justin Trudeau.