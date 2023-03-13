Canada: Government Official Apologizes For Vaccine Mandates

It looks like the tide is turning….

A town councillor in West Nipissing, Ontario has apologized for the covid vaccine mandates.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Announcing the repeal of Municipal Vaccination Policy No. 2022-18 earlier this year, Anne Tessier also issued a heartfelt apology for the vaccine mandates.

Tessier said the town’s vaccine mandate caused “a lot of unnecessary harm and animosity within our workforce and community.”

“I believe that this policy was mistakenly adopted 12 months ago,” said Tessier in a March 2 video..