Canada: Government Official Apologizes For Vaccine Mandates

It looks like the tide is turning….
A town councillor in West Nipissing, Ontario has apologized for the covid vaccine mandates.
Announcing the repeal of Municipal Vaccination Policy No. 2022-18 earlier this year, Anne Tessier also issued a heartfelt apology for the vaccine mandates.
Tessier said the town’s vaccine mandate caused “a lot of unnecessary harm and animosity within our workforce and community.”
“I believe that this policy was mistakenly adopted 12 months ago,” said Tessier in a March 2 video..
I want to acknowledge that this policy has caused a lot of unnecessary harm and animosity within our Workforce and community. I believe that this policy was mistakenly adopted 12 months ago. The general population knows today that the Covid vaccine does not stop the spread of the virus. 12 months ago, the municipal council was well aware that the virus spread did not correlate with vaccination status prior to this policy being adopted.
A constituent had presented to the council the Public Health Ontario data showing that by January 2022, more cases were reported per capita in vaccinated people versus unvaccinated people. Unfortunately, the outcome of the vote from the municipal council resulted in the implementation of this punitive policy. With all my heart, I extend my apologies to those who were affected negatively by this policy, and I hope that as a municipality and a community, we can move forward. Thank you.