Calls To Suspend Covid Jabs In South Africa Over Safety Concerns, Hits Mainstream News

Medical experts, scientists and right group advocates across South Africa are demanding that the government immediately halts its covid-19 vaccination campaign due to the jabs devastating side effects.

One of the country’s leading mainstream media aired a piece to discuss the calls to stop the Covid jabs.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“We know the pharmaceutical industry has a long history of criminal behavior. We are here to protect the public” the CEO of Transformative Health Justice, Shabnam Mohamed said.

BREAKING:



Calls to suspend covid 19 vaccines in South Africa because of safety concerns hits mainstream news



‘Let’s stop jabbing the people’



‘We know the pharmaceutical industry has a long history of criminal behaviour. We are here to protect the public’



Share far & wide 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ft37FIguZu — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) January 25, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reports: Vaccines against COVID-19 were first introduced in South Africa in February 2021. Its goal was to vaccinate 67% of the population, or 40 million people, at the end of the year. As of mid-January 2023, over two years later, only 35% (21 million) had been fully vaccinated, according to Gavi.

Three groups, Covid Care Alliance, Transformative Health Justice, and Free the Children-Save the Nation, have filed at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, arguing that the government must immediately stop administering the Covid-19 vaccine because of the mounting and indisputable evidence that they cause unprecedented levels of harm, including death.

“They accused the government, in court documents, of disregarding the well-being of millions of people by driving Covid-19 vaccination programs, in spite of not properly investigating the efficacy and safety of the vaccines,” Sunday Tribune reported.

“They claimed that authorities ignored people who suffered debilitating side effects, harassed outspoken medics, and were engaged in data scrubbing and other Irregularities to water down the impact the jabs had on South Africans,” the outlet added.

Doctor Stephanus Oosthuizen of Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, said in an affidavit that he had seen an increase in patients with symptoms that he is unfamiliar with after the Covid-19 vaccine was introduced in the country.

“I noticed that the conditions being presented were similar to those being recorded and reported on by other doctors, which they ascribed to Covid-19 vaccine injuries,” he said in his statement, per IOL.

At least 125 incidents of adverse events were reported by Oosthuizen to the Department of Health for further investigation.

“What we are witnessing in South Africa seems to be comparative to what is reported of happening in other countries, in as far as the adverse events being witnessed among the jabbed,” he said in court documents.