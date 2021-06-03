Calls Mount for ‘Criminal Investigation’ Into Dr. Fauci’s Crimes

Calls are mounting for authorities to launch a criminal investigation into Anthony Fauci’s mishandling and dishonesty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The newly released batch of 3,200 emails from Fauci reveals the COVID-19 Task Force leader was deeply concerned about “gain of function” research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, paid for at Fauci’s insistence.

When a researcher emailed Fauci about this, he responded by sending an email with an attachment that acknowledged the “gain of function” research happening in Wuhan, China prior to the pandemic becoming public knowledge.

Nationalfile.com reports: As Fauci sent a PDF attachment seemingly containing information about the “gain of function” research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Carlson says his claim to Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) that he did not authorize such research “looks a lot like perjury.” In a separate email, Fauci seemed concerned about a ZeroHedge article suggesting COVID-19 may have been created in a laboratory and then released – perhaps accidentally – on the unwitting citizens of Wuhan, and then the rest of the planet.

The newly released trove containing 3,200 pages of emails from Anthony Fauci reveals the COVID-19 Task Force leader appeared deeply worried about “gain of function” research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, paid for at Fauci’s insistence. When a researcher emailed Fauci about this, he responded by sending an email with an attachment that appeared to acknowledge the “gain of function” research happening in Wuhan, China prior to the emergence of COVID-19.

As Fauci sent a PDF attachment seemingly containing information about the “gain of function” research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Carlson says his claim to Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) that he did not authorize such research “looks a lot like perjury.” In a separate email, Fauci seemed concerned about a ZeroHedge article suggesting COVID-19 may have been created in a laboratory and then released – perhaps accidentally – on the unwitting citizens of Wuhan, and then the rest of the planet.

Carlson then wondered, noting that much of the emails are redacted because they may be used for a criminal investigation, whether Fauci and one of his Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers are under “criminal investigation.” Carlson continued, “We can only hope they are. They certainly deserve it.” Carlson then highlighted several instances of Fauci’s emails contradicting his public claims about mask wearing and vaccines.

In his private emails, Fauci repeatedly told friends and colleagues that surgical or cloth face masks were useless, as the COVID-19 particles were too small to be blocked by simple cloth. At the same time, publicly, Fauci was suggesting Americans wear at least one face mask, and eventually, two face masks simultaneously.

Similarly, in his private emails, Fauci admitted that individuals who contracted COVID-19 and recovered – approximately 100 million Americans, as Carlson noted – are likely to be immune to the disease, and there is no scientific research indicating they are not. Publicly, however, Fauci has repeatedly stressed that all Americans, including those who contracted COVID-19 and recovered, should accept one of the controversial COVID-19 vaccines.

Questioning why Fauci’s public statements contradict his private emails, Carlson considered Fauci’s apparent close relationship with Bill Gates. “The emails show Tony Fauci speaks regularly to Bill Gates. That’s odd, Bill Gates is not a doctor, Bill Gates is not a scientist. Bill Gates is a very rich man who made billions making mediocre software for office computers,” noted Carlson. “Has Bill Gates profited in any way from Fauci’s COVID guidance? That would definitely be worth knowing immediately, and yet we don’t know, our media don’t seem interested in finding out.” Carlson concluded, “Tony Fauci is a figure of religious veneration. He is Jesus for people who don’t believe in God.”