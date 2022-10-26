Calls Grow For Criminal Investigation Into EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen’s Role In Pfizer Deal

The EU Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has opened an investigation into the EU’s sham deal with Pfizer.
This was the ‘secretive’ deal led that to the purchase of 1.8 billion doses of Pfizer’s untested experimental covid jabs at a cost of €35 billion.
Now MEP Christine Anderson and others are also demanding a criminal investigation of EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen’s role in the deal.
Gateway Pundit reports: Last week, conservative Dutch MEP Rob Roos stunned the world by revealing Pfizer had done no tests to ascertain whether the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine prevents transmission of COVID-19.
“Was the Pfizer Covid vaccine tested on stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market? If not, please, say it clearly. If ‘yes’ are you willing to share the data with this committee? And I really want straight answer, ‘yes or no’ and I’m looking forward to it.”
Responding to Roos’ questions, Pfizer president of international developed markets Janine Small answered “No. We had to really move at the speed of science.” – A comment widely mocked, including by Tucker Carlson and Spectator Australia editor Rowan Dean on Sky News.
Now, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into the EU’s coronavirus vaccine purchases, as Politico reports. “In April 2021, the New York Times first reported on text messages exchanged between von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in the run-up to the EU’s biggest vaccine procurement contract — for up to 1.8 billion doses of BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine. The deal would be worth up to €35 billion if fully exercised, according to leaked vaccine prices.”
Unelected EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earned the nickname “Von der Lying” in the UK press in Spring 2021 over disparaging remarks about the British “Oxford jab”, the AstraZeneca vaccine. Now her deleted text messages with Bourla may be subject to a criminal investigation.
“In January this year, the EU’s ombudsman charged the Commission with maladministration for failing to look for the text messages in response to a freedom of information request”, Politico notes. “Without confirming the existence of the texts, the Commission argued in its response that “short-lived, ephemeral documents are not kept.”
Speaking in Brussels Oct. 20, MEP Christine Anderson (Identity & Democracy group) said that “it was a gigantic lie that these vaccines would prevent you from catching this virus or prevent transmission. None of that was true, as it turns out. All of the mandates, all of the lockdowns, wearing masks, staying at home, curfews, all of it, was based on that gigantic lie.”
The EU now wants to “increase vaccine confidence” by “debunking mis- and disinformation,” Anderson said. “Who is spreading mis- and disinformation? It is the EU Commission, it is the pharmaceutical companies, it is governments, especially in the Western democracies. They are the ones spreading the mis- and disinformation. hey are the one telling lies.. And for what? So the pharmaceutical companies maake profits, and profits, and profits. And the risks? Guess what? You, the taxpayers. will be left with the risks.”
