Californian Man Who Repeatedly Punched Man Wearing MAGA Hat Faces 4 Years in Prison

A Californian man who approached a Trump supporter wearing a MAGA hat in a restroom before violently assaulting him by repeatedly punching him in the face until he was on the ground where he continued to attack him, is now facing up to four years in prison.

The victim, who was using a restroom in a restaurant in Hermosa Beach, California, was sporting a red hat with white Russian writing on it, police said.

The hat caught the attention of the attacker, who asked the hat-wearer what the writing meant.

The Trump supporter told him it meant “Make America Great Again.“

The suspect then proceeded to punch the hat wearer in the face until he fell to the ground. The man then stole the victim’s hat and fled, according to police.

After police viewed surveillance footage, the suspect was identified as David Delgado, and he was later arrested at his Winnetka residence without incident on Oct. 1, after which he was held on $100,000 bail on charges of battery with serious injury and robbery.

Last Wednesday, Delgado pleaded no contest in connection with the incident, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The charge was one felony count of assault by means of force, likely to produce significant bodily injury, the DA’s office said.

Delgado now faces four years in state prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 28 in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Torrance Branch.

Violence against Trump supporters wearing MAGA hats has become increasingly common in recent years.

A member of the leftist group Antifa attacked a group of children in a restaurant because one of the young teenagers was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat in 2018.

Last February, an elderly New Jersey man was assaulted in a supermarket for wearing a MAGA hat. The 81-year-old Franklin Township man suffered minor injuries.

In 2018, a vape shop worker who launched into an ‘anti-Trump’ rant before refusing to serve a customer who was wearing a MAGA hat was fired after the video went viral on social media.