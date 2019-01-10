California Firemen: Wildfires Caused by ‘Directed Energy Weapons’ – Media Blackout

The California wildfires last November were caused by Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs), according to a group of California firefighters.

The anomalies of the fires were largely ignored by the mainstream media and were only reported by a small handful of independent websites.

Forbiddenknowledgetv.net reports: Fires were observed burning at temperatures at least three times hotter than an average house fire; hot enough to melt aluminum and glass, reducing homes to pure ash yet leaving plastic trash cans beside them untouched.

Most of us are familiar with how microwave ovens heat and interact with foods and how this differs from the effects of thermal or convection ovens. We know that plastics are “microwave safe”, whereas metals explode violently when subjected microwaves. The effects of the NorCal fires of the past couple of years have been widely observed to resemble the effects one might expect to see from directed microwave radiation or masers.

Maser is the acronym for “microwave amplification by stimulated emission of radiation”. Likewise, laser is the acronym for “light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation”. Both masers and lasers are forms of amplified, coherent, electromagnetic radiation and both frequency ranges are used in various Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs). DEWs are a newer class of weapons that are starting to come into wider use.

The SupposedlyShelly YouTube channel interviewed retired California firemen, John Lord and Matt (last name withheld) about the anomalies they’ve observed and both were left to conclude that DEWs were involved. The firemen reported that plastics attached to metal completely melted while plastics standing alone withstood what must have been extraordinary heat. Other investigators observed how guardrails caught fire at the points where the metal bolts connected to the wood. DEWs could produce these effects.

DEWs can:

be invisible and inaudible.

be immune to gravity, wind and Coriolis forces.

travel at light-speed and have near infinite range and thus be suitable for use in space warfare.

be land-based, mounted on planes, drones, satellites or Boeing X-37s.

have pinpoint accuracy.

One disturbing effect mentioned by the firemen that I hadn’t seen until I saw this video was the anomalous scarring along large swathes of forest, with the rest untouched.

The question of course is why the innocent populace of Paradise would be the target of a diabolical stealth attack using advanced weapons – and by whom?

Rumors swirled about a high-speed railway and gold reserves discovered in the Paradise area but the most pervasive rumors involved the UN’s Agenda 21 action plan and a Globalist plot to declare designated areas unfit for human habitation; to deny property rights, to undermine US sovereignty and to herd any survivors into megacities, with the goal of subjugating humanity to an “eco-totalitarian” regime.

While crazy-sounding and unbelievable, one cannot deny that mainstream media hosts were heard casually discussing whether people should be allowed to rebuild in Paradise.

Last Wednesday, the missing persons call center for those who were unaccounted for during the Camp Firewas closed down. Butte County officials were able to locate 3,200 people, with three individuals still considered missing, according to the sheriff’s office. Four victims have not yet been named, deputies said. The Camp Fire was the deadliest fire in California’s history, claiming 86 lives.