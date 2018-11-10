California Wildfire Closes In On Star-Studded Neighborhoods Forcing Celebrities To flee

The entire city of Malibu, which is home to 13,000, including some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, has been put under a mandatory evacuation order.

Lady Gaga Kim Kardashian, actress Alyssa Milano, and director Guillermo del Toro are among the many celebrities that have been forced to pack up and flee their homes in Calabasas and Malibu as the rapidly moving wildfires close in.

Charlie Sheen got worried when he lost touch with his parents Martin and Janet Sheen, amid the evacuations.

On Friday evening he made a plea on Twitter asking the public to please let him know“if anyone has eyes on them” The couple had last been reported to be in a group near Zuma Beach in Malibu.

Martin Sheen emerged on Fox 11 LA News early on Saturday, telling everyone he was alive, but feared his home may have been destroyed.

actor Martin Sheen with a message to his family and @charliesheen that he is safe and alive although he worries his home is now gone @FOXLA @HalEisner #CaliforniaFires pic.twitter.com/VP0z6m8lVW — Pete Wilgoren (@WILGOREN) November 10, 2018

RT reports: Some 250,000 residents in Los Angeles and Ventura counties have been evacuated with firefighters still unable to contain the blaze. Some 150 homes have already been destroyed. Among the houses reported to have been devoured by the flames is Caitlyn Jenner’s mansion in Malibu hills. The former Olympian turned transgender rights activist herself was not hurt in the fire

VIDEO: @LACoFireAirOps Firehawk helicopter flying along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on the way to protect life and property. This is a historic event. Please follow the direction of local authorities. (Original video, ok to use with credit) @VCFD @LACoFD #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/SvZSfipzfk — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) November 10, 2018

Her stepdaughter, Kim Kardashian West, the resident of an upscale neighborhood in Calabasas, where she lives with her husband, Kanye West, rushed to her home in Hidden Hills to gather her belongings and evacuate. She later posted a photo from onboard her private jet that showed raging fires lurking beneath.

Alyssa Milano, a Hollywood actress lately known for her #MeToo activism, was also forced to evacuate, apparently in a rush. Milano said that she grabbed her kids, dogs and Dr. Martens boots while leaving several concerned tweets about the fate of her five horses.

“Horses are finally safe. My children are safe. My home is in jeopardy but… everything with a heartbeat is safe. Thank you all for your concern,” she tweeted on Friday.

Lady Gaga fled her home early in the morning. An Instagram photo she made shows plumes of thick smoke heading towards her estate.

Actor and producer James Woods, a pariah among his Hollywood peers because of his strong support for Donald Trump, has been actively helping coordinate search and rescue efforts via his Twitter – even reaching across party lines to offer Alyssa Milano help in taking her horses out of harm’s way.

She needs help with five horses. It was previously reported that her horses had been evacuated, but she says that did not happen. Please contact her at @Alyssa_Milano to get her location or use my hashtag #SoCalFiresJamesWoods This is a serious request. https://t.co/R7krd0Wfbg — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2018

Renowned movie director Guillermo del Toro, like many of his famous neighbors, hastily abandoned his home in Agoura Hills. Calling on the locals to evacuate, del Toro lamented the potential loss of his Bleak House collection.

Actor Orlando Bloom took to Instagram to post a harrowing photo of the blaze approaching his home.

Many celebrities expressed concerns about their homes as the fire crept within several miles. Cher tweeted that her friends’ houses had been burned, adding that she could not “bear the thought of there being no Malibu.”

Rapper Iggy Azalea struck a similarly frantic tone, tweeting that she “was genuinely concerned” by the flames encroaching on her Calabasas home.

Scores of other celebrities, including Will Smith, Kardashian West’s sisters Kourtney and Khloe, actors Rainn Wilson and Rob Lowe posted updates on the fires sweeping through the state.