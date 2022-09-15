California Votes to Ban All Covid Related Dissent By Doctors

California’s legislature is voting to ban all Covid vaccine dissent by doctors.

The full time legislature has been made up of a Democratic Party super-majority for years and is backed by Democrats in every office statewide.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

This has emboldened them to enact anything they want with what essentially amounts to no checks or balances.

If Klaus Schwab ‘graduate’, Governor Newsom signs the legislation, there will be only one approved opinion…. that of the state.

The Epoch Times reports: The recently completed legislative session provided more stunning examples of their excesses. They voted to set wages for fast food workers, permit abortion through the ninth month and fund services for it for out-of-state residents, and implement climate change initiatives requiring a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 85 percent. State regulators also recently voted to completely ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

But perhaps most stunningly, the one-party state’s lawmakers voted to suppress all dissent by doctors when it comes to COVID-19. Assembly Bill 2098 effectively creates a “Ministry of Truth” that assures all information disseminated by doctors in the state conforms with the opinion of the ruling party. It directs the state’s medical board to take action against any doctor who spreads misinformation or disinformation about COVID-19. Under the legislation, it’s “unprofessional conduct” to spread such information regarding “the nature and risks of the virus; COVID-19 prevention and treatment; and the development, safety, and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.”

The legislation is on California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk for his signature. The breadth of the proposal is astounding: It bans both misinformation and disinformation. In case you don’t know the difference, the legislation defines each. The ruling party stated that “misinformation” means “false information that is contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus contrary to the standard of care.” “Disinformation” means “misinformation that the licensee deliberately disseminated with malicious intent or an intent to mislead.”

Based on these definitions, the banning of “disinformation” could potentially be understandable, since it sets a higher standard. The doctor must be shown to act with malice or intent to mislead by providing misinformation. But the law bans misinformation! So a doctor who merely provides information not in conformance with the “medical consensus” is subject to punishment! Is this not like the Catholic Church jailing Galileo for suggesting that the Earth isn’t the center of the universe? How will medicine progress if “consensus” can’t be challenged?