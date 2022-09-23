California To Legalize Human Composting To Tackle Climate Change

The far-left state of California is to begin offering people the option of composting themselves and their loved ones after death.

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law allowing the practice of composting dead human beings in order to help fight climate change.

Citing the high CO2 emissions associated with cremation, the bill will allow an option for people to give their dead remains over to a process known as natural organic reduction (NOR) if they don’t want to be buried or cremated.

According to the Daily Mail: “The process involves placing the body inside a long, reusable steel container along with wood chips and flowers to aerate it -allowing microbes and bacteria to break down the remains. Approximately one month later, the remains will fully decompose and be turned into soil.”

The law will not take effect until 2027 and will follow the states of Washington, Colorado, Vermont and Oregon.

Breitbart reports: The act of cremation reportedly accounts for 360,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.

California Democrat Assemblymember Cristina Garcia, who authored the bill, praised NOR as a “more environmentally friendly” practice that will give people more options for their desired burial. She wrote:

With climate change and sea-level rise as very real threats to our environment, this is an alternative method of final disposition that won’t contribute emissions into our atmosphere. I look forward to continuing my legacy to fight for clean air by using my reduced remains to plant a tree.

The bill will make it illegal to combine human remains without permission or unless the two are related. It will also be illegal to sell the soil or use it for agricultural purposes.

The Catholic Church strongly opposes the practice of NOR, charging it was meant for livestock.