California To Ban Natural Gas Furnaces, Water Heaters By 2030

The US state of California plans to ban the sale of natural gas furnaces and water heaters by the year 2030 as part of its anti-fossil fuel green energy agenda.

The California Air Resources Board voted on Friday to enact the radical new green energy policy which will phase out sales of gas heaters and furnaces in favor of electric ones…..all in the name of stopping climate change.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

InfoWars reports: Environmental advocate Leah Louis Prescott claimed the move would eventually lead to cleaner air for Californians by reducing emissions, pollution and smog.

“Together furnaces and water heaters typically that run on gas account for 90% of gas use in the average California household. So just eliminating these two sources of pollution is going to be a big win for our air quality and our health as well as for addressing climate change,” Prescott stated, according to Fox 5 San Diego.

“We’re really hopeful that this is the beginning of a domino effect and other states will follow California’s lead,” she said, adding, “I do think a lot more states are going to be following in California’s footsteps and looking at this as an opportunity to reduce the pollution in our homes and businesses.”

The radical move comes amid a slate of other carbon-cutting “green” policies, with the state’s Air Resource Board announcing last month it aimed to ban the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles incrementally over the coming years, with a goal of 100% of new vehicles sold to be electric by 2035.

Leftist politicians in the Golden State also earlier this year enacted a ban on “small off-road engines,” referring to motors in gasoline-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers, with a goal of eliminating gas-powered lawn equipment sales after 2024.

A proposal floated earlier this week by the Air Resources Board also wants to phase out semi-trucks that run on diesel by 2040.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles City Council passed a resolution last May banning gas appliances from being installed in new homes and businesses, and instead requiring electric stoves, clothes dryers, furnaces and water heaters.

As admitted by Bloomberg News, California’s latest policy affecting furnaces and water heaters will have little to no effect on the state’s carbon output.

“Since California still gets about 40% of its power from fossil fuels, the transition won’t eliminate carbon emissions,” Bloomberg reports.

And California will never “eliminate carbon emissions” unless the state plans to run 100% fully on unreliable wind, solar, or water power, each of which carry various other risks to the environment.