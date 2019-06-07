California State Bar Moves to Suspend Creepy Porn Lawyer’s License

Michael Avenatti is set to have his license to practise law stripped in his home State of California.

“The California State Bar, which oversees discipline for all California-licensed attorneys, issued a ‘consumer alert’ Monday evening concerning Michael Avenatti, saying it was moving to suspend him from the practice of law because his alleged conduct ‘poses a substantial threat of harm to clients or the public,’” according to Fox News.

The anti-Trump former hotshot is currently embattled in several criminal matters – only he is the defendant, not the attorney.

“The action by the CA State Bar is nothing more than a ‘pile-on’ and was entirely expected in light of the pending charges,” Avenatti told Fox. “I offered to cooperate with the Bar and instead they decided to issue a press release as a stunt. I look forward to being fully exonerated by the facts.”

Last week, Avenatti was arraigned in two criminal cases back-to-back in the same federal court in Manhattan, but in front of different judges.

