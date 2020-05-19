California: Six ‘High Risk’ Sex Offenders Rearrested After Being Freed From Jail Over Coronavirus

Six dangerous sex offenders freed in California last month over fears of Coronavirus spreading in local jails have since been rearrested, according to police.

In April, as News Punch reported, “high risk” sex offenders Luis Joel Ramirez, James Franklin Bowling, Rudy William Grajeda Magdaleno, Calvin Curtis Coleman, Kyle Albert Winton, Jose Adrian Oregel, and Mario Ernesto Sandoval were authorized for release by Court Commissioner Joseph Dane.

According to reports, six of those seven sex offenders have been rearrested after their release. Police officials said the sex offenders violated their terms of release:

According to the DA’s office, most of the six accused of violating parole after their release either failed to adhere to their supervision or rendered their GPS units inoperable. As of Monday they remained behind bars, local jail records show. [Emphasis added] “It comes as no surprise that these high-risk sex offenders continue to violate the law and do everything they can to avoid being tracked by law enforcement,” Spitzer said in a statement. “There is a concerted effort here in California and across the nation to open up the jailhouse doors and let dangerous criminals back into our streets without regard for the safety of the public which we are sworn to protect.” [Emphasis added]

Breitbart.com reports: One of the sex offenders rearrested is 39-year-old Rudy William Grajeda Magdaleno who allegedly exposed himself to parole center employees weeks after his release.

Generally, California officials admit that inmates in local jails and prisons are not being tested for coronavirus before they are released back into communities. One inmate, detailed in the Los Angeles Times, was freed from the Riverside County Jail before he was told his coronavirus test results. The inmate was, in fact, positive for coronavirus.