California School Forced Fifth-Grade Girls to Sleep with Men Who Identify as Women During Trip

A liberal school in California has come under fire after it emerged that teachers forced girls as young as 10 to sleep with men who identify as women during a school trip.

Yes, really.

Parents of a California elementary school are now demanding answers after learning that their daughters had male counselors sleeping in their cabin for three nights at an annual science camp organized by the school.

Redstate.com reports: One parent of a student at Weaver Elementary School in Los Alamitos, said she couldn’t believe it when her daughter returned from the trip and said the girls cabins were staffed with adult males who shared their sleeping area for the three-night trip. She contacted the school to ask if men were actually sleeping in the same room as the young girls, but they could not confirm. The camp, however, did not hesitate to confirm that men employed with the camp are allowed to stay in the cabins that suit their preferred pronouns. Men who used “they/them” pronouns are allowed to choose. Apparently these particular men chose to stay with the girls.

That’s not creepy at all.

KTLA news reports:

“I contacted the school and asked them if they were able to confirm that there was not a man actually sleeping in the same cabin as the girls. They were not able to confirm that,” added parent Rachel Sandoval. “Per California law, we place staff in cabins they identify with,” Emmi Teige, assistant director of Camp Pali, confirmed. Parents say they are not accusing anyone of a crime, but they are angry the school district did not let parents know about the camp policy.

However, the camp is right and this is California law, brought straight to us from the bubbles of San Francisco and Los Angeles, dreamt up by the powerful LGBTQwhateverotherletterstherearenow lobby in Sacramento. Like most terrible laws in California, residents don’t even know they exist until they bump up against the absurd consequences.

The school says they are looking into the complaints. In the meantime, the parents are being more than reasonable. They don’t care to dictate what the camp does. They just want to be fully informed so they can make their own decisions.