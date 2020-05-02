California Pedophile Rearrested For Sex Crimes After Being Freed From Jail

One of the seven “high risk” sex offenders released from prison in California has already been rearrested weeks later for committing more sex crimes.

Rudy William Grajeda Magdaleno, 39, was rearrested in Orange County this week – less than three weeks after he was released from prison – for exposing himself to a parole officer on April 17, according to law enforcement officials.

The day before the incident, Magdaleno refused to charge his GPS monitoring system meaning authorities were unable to track him.

Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin told reporters that he is “extremely” troubled that “this high risk sex offender was authorized for release, in spite of his significant documented criminal history.”

As News Punch reported this week, Magdaleno was one of seven dangerous sex offenders ordered released by Court Commissioner Joseph Dane last month.

Magdaleno has been previously convicted for sexually assaulting a disabled woman, masturbating in public, and breaking into the home of an 11-year-old girl while he was naked.

Magdaleno’s convictions include child molestation, indecent exposure, assault, battery, criminal threats, and inflicting injury on an elder adult. Since 2017, Magdaleno has violated his parole a staggering five times.

The other six pedophile offenders released last month have been convicted of sex crimes such as child rape, child molestation, and sexual battery.