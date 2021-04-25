California Officials Force Crying Mentally Handicapped Residents to Get COVID Vaccine

April 25, 2021 Niamh Harris News, US 0
California officials force mentally handicapped patients to receive COVID-19 vaccine against their will
Tyrannical officials in California were filmed forcing mentally handicapped patients to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

The victims were filmed screaming and crying as officials pinned them down so they could pump them with the COVID shot.

This was all part of the “Operation Homebound” program initiated by Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

The program is designed to vaccinate the most underrepresented, homebound, and underserved disabled residents in Los Angeles, including homeless people.

According to the LA Sheriff’s Department – LASD is working with local community based organizations like “Integrated Community Collaborative” and “Disability Voices United” to connect with LA County residents most in need, go to their residences, and give them their vaccinations.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The video will make you sick to your stomach.

Warning: This is absolutely horrific video.

