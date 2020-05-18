California: Man Arrested for Choking Small Child Minutes After Being Released From Jail

A man in California was arrested last week after attempting to carjack a woman and then choke her young son just ten minutes after being released from jail.

Daniel Orozco, 28, was released from Monterey County jail after being arrested by highway patrol officers for driving while under the influence of drugs and driving in the wrong direction.

After his arrest, Orozco was immediately released from jail. Ten minutes after his release, Salinas Police Department officials said Orozco forced a female driver out of her car in a parking lot.

Orozco then began choking the woman’s 11-year-old son after she refused to give him the keys to her car. Eventually, the woman gave the man her keys and managed to rescue her son. According to Salinas officials, Orozco fled the scene.

At about 1:16 this afternoon, Daniel Orozco (28) was released from county jail after being arrested by #chpmonterey a… Posted by Salinas Police Department on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Orozco was arrested on Highway 101 and was booked into the Monterey County Jail he has been released from just moments before.

He has been charged with kidnapping, child endangerment, carjacking, and assault with a deadly weapon.