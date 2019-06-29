California Judge Blocks Trump from Using Military Funds to Build Border Wall

A federal judge in California has blocked President Trump from allocating military funds to build a section of the border wall.

The permanent injunction was issued Friday by US District Judge Haywood Gilliam.

The judge had previously issued a temporary inunction after President Trump declared a national emergency and announced that he would use Defence Department funds to build the wall and secure the southern border.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Gilliam was nominated by Obama and confirmed in 2014. He donated to Obama’s campaign in 2008, sending $4,600 to Obama for America and $2,300 to the Obama Victory Fund, according to federal election records. Additionally, “Gilliam donated additional funds to Obama’s re-election campaign, sending $13,500 to Obama for America and Obama Victory Fund 2012. He also donated $4,500 to the Democratic National Committee. From 2012 to November 2014, he sent $3,100 to the Covington and Burling LLP PAC,” according to a report from the Epoch Times.

According to a report from The Hill, “Gilliam, an Obama appointee, also issued a ruling in a separate case stopping the Trump administration from moving forward with border wall construction in New Mexico and California while that legal challenge plays out.”

The White House had not yet responded to the news on Friday evening.