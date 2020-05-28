California Hospital Records More Deaths By Suicide Than Covid-19 During Lockdown

May 28, 2020 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0
A hospital in California has recorded more deaths from suicide than coronavirus during the shelter-in-place order, with a year’s worth of suicides and suicide attempts being recorded in just four weeks.

A hospital in California has recorded more deaths from suicide than coronavirus during the shelter-in-place order, with a year’s worth of suicides and suicide attempts being recorded in just four weeks.

Doctors at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek say they have seen more deaths by suicide during this quarantine period than deaths from the COVID-19 virus,” reports ABC 7.

Dr. Mike deBoisblanc, the head of trauma at the hospital, said that that the numbers of suicides is “unprecedented.” According to Dr. deBoisblanc, the lockdown must be ended right now.

“I think, originally, this (the shelter-in-place order) was put in place to flatten the curve and to make sure hospitals have the resources to take care of COVID patients.We have the current resources to do that and our other community health is suffering,” said Dr. deBoisblanc.

A veteran nurse who has worked at the hospital for 33 years also sounded the alarm.

What I have seen recently, I have never seen before,” said Kacey Hansen. “I have never seen so much intentional injury.

However, the hospital itself gave a statement saying that it was still in full support of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s shelter-in-place order.

The “unprecedented” number of suicides emphasize the scale of the impact the lockdown has had on mental health as people’s lives have been ground to a halt and livelihoods destroyed.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says the elite, in particular Bill Gates, are “growing wealth on public misery” while the American middle class is being destroyed by the lockdown.

[Bill] Gates’s Quarantine has permanently shuttered 100,000 small businesses, cost 38 million jobs & 16 million Americans their health care.

View this post on Instagram

At the Quarantine’s outset ,I warned that despots and billionaires would leverage the crisis to ratchet up surveillance and authoritarian control. They would transform AmeriKa into a National Security State,engineer the final liquidation of America’s middle class and transfer its wealth to a plutocracy of digital & Pharma billionaires. Sure enough,at breakneck speed we have devolved from the world’s exemplary democracy to a militarized tyrannical police state squirming under the heel of the Big Data,Big Telecom the Medical Cartel and the Military/Industrial/Intelligence Apparatus. Gates’s Quarantine has permanently shuttered 100,000 small businesses,cost 38 million jobs & 16 million Americans their health care. The Super Rich are fattening on the bones of the obliterated middle class.According to a report by Americans for Tax Fairness,billionaires are watching their wealth compound beyond imagination. Between March 18,when lockdown began,& May 19, the combined net worth of Bill Gates (Microsoft),Jeff Bezos (Amazon)Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway) and Larry Ellison (Oracle) grew by $75.5 billion. According to Forbes data,the total wealth of the 630 U.S. billionaires jumped by $434 billion -15%-from $2.948 trillion to $3.382 trillion. Tech stocks are the most bullish about the Surveillance State. Microsoft(Bing),Facebook & Amazon are facilitating our devolution into militarized oligarchy by enforcing censorship against all expressions of dissent. Zuckerberg's wealth increased by 46.2 percent (up $25.3 billion),Bezos’s by 30.6 percent ($34.6 billion);Gates by 8.2 percent ($8 billion); Their stocks hit all-time highs this week. Amazon shares were up 29% since January & Facebook spiked 10 % in lockstep with the Lockdown. . Other Tech Titans also watched their portfolios peak;Buffett by 0.8% (up $564 million) & Larry Ellison’s by 11.9% (up $7b)Musk by 48%(up $11.8 b). Other billionaires growing wealth on public misery include ppl tech billionaire Michael Dell; Pharma/media baron Rupert Murdoch. These kingpins will need a Surveillance/Police State to protect their obscene winnings from public rage.

A post shared by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (@robertfkennedyjr) on

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)