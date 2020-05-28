California Hospital Records More Deaths By Suicide Than Covid-19 During Lockdown

A hospital in California has recorded more deaths from suicide than coronavirus during the shelter-in-place order, with a year’s worth of suicides and suicide attempts being recorded in just four weeks.

“Doctors at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek say they have seen more deaths by suicide during this quarantine period than deaths from the COVID-19 virus,” reports ABC 7.

Dr. Mike deBoisblanc, the head of trauma at the hospital, said that that the numbers of suicides is “unprecedented.” According to Dr. deBoisblanc, the lockdown must be ended right now.

“I think, originally, this (the shelter-in-place order) was put in place to flatten the curve and to make sure hospitals have the resources to take care of COVID patients.We have the current resources to do that and our other community health is suffering,” said Dr. deBoisblanc.

A veteran nurse who has worked at the hospital for 33 years also sounded the alarm.

“What I have seen recently, I have never seen before,” said Kacey Hansen. “I have never seen so much intentional injury.”

However, the hospital itself gave a statement saying that it was still in full support of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s shelter-in-place order.

The “unprecedented” number of suicides emphasize the scale of the impact the lockdown has had on mental health as people’s lives have been ground to a halt and livelihoods destroyed.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says the elite, in particular Bill Gates, are “growing wealth on public misery” while the American middle class is being destroyed by the lockdown.

“[Bill] Gates’s Quarantine has permanently shuttered 100,000 small businesses, cost 38 million jobs & 16 million Americans their health care.“