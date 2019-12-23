California Gov. Newsom Signs Law Allowing Public to Refuse To Assist Police

California became a sanctuary state on January 1 this year, meaning the state severely limits co-operation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). As though the state wasn’t lawless enough, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has now signed legislation that allows citizens to refuse to assist police officers.

The state of California now no longer requires any “able-bodied person 18 years of age or older” to help an officer who requests assistance during an arrest.

According to a report from the Sacramento Bee, the old law, the California Posse Comitatus Act of 1872, was referred to as a “vestige of a bygone era” by Senator Bob Hertzberg, who sponsored the new bill.

In liberal California, co-operating with law enforcement is so last century.

Under the old law someone could be charged with a misdemeanor and fined up to $1,000 if they did not assist a police officer who requested their help during an arrest. Now they are under no obligation to help our boys in blue.

According to the report, Gov. Newsom did not release any type of statement after the signing of the bill.

Gov. @GavinNewsom did away with a law that made it a crime to refuse to help a police office. The nearly 150-year-old law made it a misdemeanor for failing to help police make an arrest.



What do you think of Newsom's decision? #YourVoice



More info: https://t.co/fQdbf9OGcp pic.twitter.com/EN0dJ1jqHb — KUSI News (@KUSINews) September 5, 2019

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

#BackTheBlue @GavinNewsom 👮🏽‍♂️👮‍♀️👮🏻‍♂️👮🏽‍♀️ Our police officers need a real Governor. Not Nancy Pelosi's nephew. https://t.co/wkQPD9MJNX — Deanna J Howard (@Deanna_00) September 5, 2019

And police should refuse to provide security to @GavinNewsom. This guy is a disgrace. — John Salonia (@JohJen) September 5, 2019