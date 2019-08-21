California Gov. Gavin Newsom has blamed the Republican-led state of Texas for making San Francisco’s homelessness crisis worse during an interview where he was asked why the number of homeless people has not decreased under his watch.

Specifically, Newsom accused the Republican-led state of sending people to San Francisco and swelling the city’s enormous homeless population.

“The vast majority also come in from — and we know this — from Texas. Just interesting fact,” Gov. Newsom said in an interview broadcast on Sunday with “Axios on HBO.”

The comment came after interviewer Jim VandeHei asked Gov. Newsom why the net size of San Francisco’s homeless population hadn’t changed much during his tenure as the city’s mayor.

“The vast majority were not from California,” the governor said of those who were still left on the city’s streets. “I’m not suggesting they’re not our responsibility. Quite the contrary, we took responsibility.”

However, according to an LA Times report, Gov. Newsom’s claims don’t stack up. Making matters worse for California’s governor, the data suggests California is actually guilty of busing homeless people to Texas — not the other way around.

Per the LA Times:

A spokesman first pointed to a 2016 newspaper story that counted the number of homeless people San Francisco officials put on buses to other communities and states. But the article doesn’t cite any inbound deliveries of people. In fact, it reported that Texas was the top out-of-state destination for San Francisco to send away homeless people. As of late Sunday night, there was no additional information provided to back up the governor’s claim.

However, Gov. Newsom at least conceded in the interview that California has an enormous poverty problem. “We’ve got to get our act together,” he said. Nonetheless, he continued to criticize states led by Republicans that he said have an “intentional” policy to ignore those in need.

NEWSOM ON TRUMP AND HIS SUPPORTERS

Gov. Newsom also used the TV interview to lash out at what he said was a lack of caring by President Trump about the rural, white voters whose support helped him to a landslide electoral college victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“I have deep respect for these people. I just don’t want them to be lied to,” he said, insisting he had spent much of his life in the rural California foothills, where his late father lived. “You think Trump cares about them? He’s a sole practitioner.”

And then, the California governor said: “They’re getting a completely raw deal. They’ve been sold a complete bill of … , excuse my language.”