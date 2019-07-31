California Gov Signs Bill Requiring Trump to Release Taxes or Be Excluded from Primary Ballot

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Tuesday that will require presidential candidates – including President Trump – to release the last 5 years of their tax returns in order to be included on the state’s 2020 primary ballot.

Senate Bill 27, dubbed the “Presidential Tax Transparency and Accountability Act,” goes beyond just targeting Trump.

It includes future gubernatorial candidates and will also affect several Democratic presidential candidates such as Joe Biden.

The Sac Bee reported:

Of the 12 highest-polling candidates, four would not currently qualify for a spot on California’s ballot, including former Vice President Joe Biden – who has only released three years of tax returns. “This bill is all about equal opportunity and transparency for all, no matter whether you are a Democrat or Republican,” said state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, who authored the proposal. “Trump is absolutely a strong example of the need for this legislation, but he’s not the only one.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Recall, former California Governor Jerry Brown, who never released his tax returns, vetoed a similar bill back in 2017.

The Constitution does not require an individual to release their tax returns in order to qualify to serve as president.

President Trump is currently battling the release of his New York State tax returns in court as well as House Democrats who are suing the IRS to get their hands on Trump’s tax docs.

The Democrats are fighting Trump at every turn to get his tax returns, yet we still haven’t seen Barack Obama’s college records, proving this tax fight against Trump is politically motivated.