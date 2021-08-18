California Democrats Charged With Election Fraud; Hauled Into Court in Handcuffs

Several people have been arrested and charged with rigging elections for Democrats in California, according to reports.

Democrat Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan is among six people who have been charged with election fraud in Los Angeles county.

Galvan and former Compton City Council candidate Jace Dawson, another Democrat, worked together on a voter fraud scam to help Galvan retain his District 2 seat, according to a statement from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon.

Galvan had previously run, unsuccessfully, for the California State Senate District 35 in 2016.

In his latest race, however, he unexpectedly won the city councilman spot against challenger Andre Spicer by a single vote: 855 to 854.

Dawson is charged with bribing a registrar employee who was counting ballots on election night.

“While we do not have all of the details regarding the charges brought against Councilman Galvan, the City takes any charges of elections fraud extremely seriously,” Compton Mayor Emma Sharif said.

According to a report by CBS Los Angeles, “Four others were also charged in the case – 34-year-old Toni Morris, 48-year-old Kimberly Chaouch, 61-year-old Barry Reed, and 51-year-old Reginald Streeter all allegedly registered to vote at Dawson’s address in Compton, even though they didn’t live there.“

“All four are charged with voting illegally in the election.”

Both Galvan and Dawson have pleaded not guilty to the election fraud charges.

The four others charged will be arraigned at a later date.

The full statement from Gascon’s office is below: