California Court Overturns Conviction Against Illegal Alien Who Killed Kate Steinle

A California state appeals court overturned a conviction against an illegal alien who shot and killed Kate Steinle in San Fransisco in 2015.

Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate, who had been deported to Mexico five times, was acquitted in November 2017 of first and second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and assault with a semi-automatic weapon. He was convicted of just one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Friday, the 1st District Court of Appeal in San Francisco overturned that conviction because the judge failed to instruct the jury on one of Garcia-Zarate’s defenses. Garcia-Zarate remains in custody and is now facing federal gun charges

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: On July 1, 2015, beautiful California native, 32-year-old Kate Steinle was shot dead while walking with her father on Pier 24 in San Francisco. Steinle died two hours later as a result of her injuries.

Illegal immigrant José Inez García Zárate was arrested and charged with her murder.

In November 2017 a San Francisco jury found the Kate Steinle’s killer Jose Zarate innocent of murder or manslaughter.

Earlier this year a federal appeals court ruled the parents of Kate Steinle cannot sue the San Francisco for their sanctuary city policies.

“This is sickening” Newsmax host and former NYPD John Cardillo said Friday evening.