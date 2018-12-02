California’s sneaky changes to state election law allowed them to conduct “ballot harvesting” to favor Democrats in the midterm elections, Government Accountability Institute (GAI) research director Eric Eggers claims.

In an interview on SiriusXM, Eggers exposed how the state of California has implemented a ballot harvesting scheme that allows political operatives to collect voters’ ballots and deliver them to polling stations.

“A lot of things that we perceive to be voter fraud … are actually legal,” Eggers revealed. “So California changed the law so that ballot harvesting allows for a third party … participants to collect ballots or harvest them from voters and then be able to drop them off at polling places. They just changed the law in 2016.”

Breitbart.com reports: “As soon as these people get on the rolls, you now have political campaigns, regardless of whether people should be voting or not, the political campaigns now have free license to go find you, and essentially even if they don’t find you, just turn in a ballot in your name,” Eggers continued. “That’s what ballot harvesting is.”

Eggers said California’s enormous noncitizen and illegal alien population — almost 11 million foreign-born residents reside in the state — is likely contributing to potential voter fraud that is facilitated because of ballot harvesting.

What’s fraudulent or suspect about it? Well, a number of things. Number one, we know we have a million illegal immigrants in California who have Driver’s Licenses. So right away, the threshold there is between who can vote and who is registered to vote I think is quite different. So we know we have illegal voters registered to vote. In fact, ahead of the election, they admitted they had over 1,500 people because of the new automatic voter registration.

“They’ve completely changed the landscape in California and I think that’s one of the reasons why you’re seeing the results be what they are,” Eggers said.

“The impact has not been good for Republicans,” he continued.

Listen to Eggers’ full interview here:

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak writes in his latest column that Democrats “stole the election” in the 2018 midterms through ballot harvesting.

“The practice explains several mysteries about the 2018 election, such as: why mail-in ballots caused massive shifts toward Democrats in races Republicans thought they won on Election Night; why Republicans won the turnout battle in the primary, but lost it in the general election; and why Democrats with party backing defeated fellow Democrats without it — even when the latter had more money,” Pollak writes.