California AG calls for decriminalization of illegal immigration

Illegal immigration must be decriminalized because migrants crossing the southern border are “not criminals,” according to California attorney general Xavier Becerra.

“They haven’t committed a crime against someone, and they are not acting violently or in a way that’s harmful to people,” Becerra told HuffPost on Thursday.

Infowars.com reports: “And I would argue they are not harming people indirectly either.”

“If you call them criminals, it’s a lot easier to get people to turn against them than if you call them undocumented immigrants,” he added.

The remarks are significant coming from California’s top law enforcement official, but as HuffPost noted, the Democrat Party is touting their open border agenda more and more:

“The remarks from California’s top law enforcement officer are rare even from a Democratic politician, although the idea is picking up steam. This week, Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro proposed repealing the code that makes illegal entry a criminal offense in addition to a civil one; fellow presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke has said we should do the same for asylum-seekers and families. Reps. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) and Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) have also told HuffPost that immigration should be decriminalized.”

Becerra’s insistence that illegal aliens don’t commit violent crimes is especially noteworthy, given the data suggests otherwise.

According to a 2018 Cato Institute report, illegal immigrants are more inclined to commit violent crimes than immigrants who followed the law to get to America.

The Democrat Party and the mainstream media routinely pretend that violent crimes by illegals don’t exist despite numerous demonstrations by Angels Moms and President Trump’s attempts to highlight the issue.