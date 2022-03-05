Caitlyn Jenner Slams Woke Culture Says Allowing Trans Women In Female Sport Is ‘Just Not Fair’

Transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner has offered a dose of common sense.

Slamming woke culture Jenner claimed that “allowing trans women like swimmer Lia Thomas in female sport is ‘just not fair'” and that and “everyone needs to calm down” about Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Lia Thomas has started to dominate competition in the women’s category having undergone hormone treatment.

Jenner says while she respect Lia’s right to transition, she doens’t don’t think it’s fair for Lia to compete in women’s sports… “Her cardiovascular system is bigger, her heart is bigger, she’s got longer arms and legs……Three years earlier, she was on the men’s team ranked 462; now she’s No. 1 in the same event for women? Obviously, it’s not fair.”

The Mail Online reports: Caitlyn, of course, was previously Bruce Jenner, the athlete who won gold in the Decathlon at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and who later blazed a reality TV trail as the father of a brood of glamorous step-daughters and daughters in Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Her gender transformation in 2015, aged 65 — announced by her posing in a satin bustier on the cover of Vanity Fair — made Caitlyn the most famous trans woman of the modern age.

Always a cool, reasoned and intelligent voice, Jenner fostered greater understanding of what it means to be a transgender person.

But that was in a different, less complicated, more innocent time. Now, Caitlyn despairs at the bitter gender wars raging today.

‘The world’s gone mad,’ she says. ‘It was never meant to be like this.’

As a former Olympian, she particularly despairs of trans women being allowed to compete alongside biological females in sport.

‘I don’t think biological boys should compete in women’s sports — we have to protect women’s sports,’ says Caitlyn. ‘That’s the bottom line.’

Now 72, Caitlyn is speaking in the kitchen of her secluded home in Malibu, a wealthy seaside enclave in California. When she transitioned, she could never have predicted that the transgender community to whom she was a heroine would so quickly turn against her for speaking out.

Her Instagram account — she has 12.5 million followers — records some of the abuse she is subjected to.

Last time I checked you were a washed-up has-been riding on the Kardashian coat-tails,’ one person wrote. ‘For a trans woman, you sure do the most to speak out against other trans men and women living their lives.’ And that’s one of the nicer messages.

Caitlyn, however, remains steadfast in her views on trans athletes competing in women’s sports — and surely no one is more qualified than she is to give her opinions.