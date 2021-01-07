Cabinet Prepares to Invoke 25th Amendment to Remove Trump, Install Pence as POTUS

Treacherous White House Cabinet members are secretly plotting to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office and install Pence as POTUS, CBS reported Wednesday.

Calls to impeach Trump resurfaced late on Wednesday after a handful of protestors stormed into the Capitol building. Democrats and some RINO’s, including former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, directly blamed President Trump for stoking potentially violent sentiments over the last few months. CBS anchor Margaret Brennan appeared on “Special Report” later that night to report that some Cabinet members had discussed “whether to move forward with formal proceedings to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

Such a move would allow “Vice President Mike Pence to effectively become the commander in chief for the remainder of the presidency,” Brennan told viewers.

She added that the secret talks have not been formally presented to Pence as yet.

Dailycaller.com reports: ABC’s Jonathan Karl also reported that Cabinet members were in discussion about invoking the amendment in a Twitter post.

Section 4 of the 25th Amendment gives the vice president and a majority of Cabinet members the ability to remove a president from office in the case of a president’s “inability” to perform his or her duties.