Buttigieg: Biden’s Supply Chain Crisis Is Due to Biden’s ‘Success’ With Economy

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has praised the current supply chain crisis, boasting that it is because President Biden “successfully brought this economy out of the teeth of the recession.”

Yes, really.

During an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Buttigieg declared that the supply chain issues show that “the demand is there, which is great news.”

“It represents a policy success. Now we’ve got to make sure the supply chains are there to support it,” he said.

“Remember, you can’t talk about supply without talking about demand. Part of the reason we are where we are is that the president successfully brought this economy out of the teeth of the recession, people are buying more than ever before.”

“We’re seeing record goods coming through our ports.”

“What I’m saying is that we are better off because the economy is growing, and the economy is growing thanks to the leadership of this president.”

