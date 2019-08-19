BUSTED: Video Shows Prince Andrew Inside Pedo Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘House of Horrors’

Video evidence has emerged showing Prince Andrew inside pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion in New York.

The footage, obtained by the Daily Mail, was filmed in 2010 – two years after Epstein was convicted of having sex with a minor and nine years before he was arrested for child sex trafficking.

The footage and pictures show Epstein walking out of the front door of his Manhattan home – which has been dubbed a ‘House of Horrors‘ by many – accompanied by a young blonde girl.

Later that day, the front door opens again and another young woman leaves, and the face of Prince Andrew can be seen as he says goodbye to her. He can be seen seen peering around the side of the door, checking to see if anybody has witnessed him, before promptly closing it.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: The Duke has vehemently denied claims by Epstein’s alleged ‘sex slave’ Virginia Roberts that she had sex with the Prince on three occasions, the first when she was 17 and once at the US millionaire’s now-notorious 40-room mansion at 9 East 71st Street in Manhattan, the setting of these pictures.

Her allegations, submitted to a court in 2014, were later thrown out by a judge who ordered them to be struck from the record as ‘immaterial and impertinent’.

Since Epstein’s suicide last weekend as he faced further child sex trafficking charges, Buckingham Palace has repeated its denial of wrongdoing by the Prince.

‘Any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue. It is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts,’ it said.

‘Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.’

The Queen also made a public show of support by allowing Prince Andrew to sit next to her as they were driven to a church service near Balmoral last Sunday.

However, these images are sure to raise fresh questions about the 59-year-old’s judgment as they place him inside the private, inner sanctum of Epstein, who continued to abuse young girls even after a controversial 2008 plea deal that saw him serve just 13 months, much of it on day release.

‘The Prince looked entirely at ease in Epstein’s house,’ a source told The Mail on Sunday last night.

‘There were girls coming and going. One, who came out of the house with Epstein about an hour before Prince Andrew said goodbye to the brunette, was tiny and shivering.

‘It was a particularly cold New York December day. What I remember most is the constant procession of girls and women going to and from the house.

‘It was chilling to see. Everyone knew by that point that Epstein was a convicted paedophile, yet he was flaunting his lifestyle in plain sight.

‘When the Prince came to the door I was stunned. He looked totally at ease. He said a few words to the girl, who was very pretty, and then she walked off down the street in the direction of Central Park.

‘If I hadn’t known it was Prince Andrew, I would have thought he owned the place. He looked so comfortable and relaxed as he stood there at the door.

‘He didn’t appear to have a concern in the world as he smiled and waved goodbye to the girl.

‘It was only as the girl walked off that he glanced around the door frame, almost as if to check no one was watching.’

The video was taken less than 24 hours after the Prince was infamously photographed walking through Central Park with Epstein.

He had met the US businessman through Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of disgraced tycoon Robert Maxwell and a woman the FBI says is now of ‘renewed interest’ in its ongoing case into allegations made by scores of women that they were sexually abused by Epstein and his wealthy friends at homes in London, New Mexico, New York and the US Virgin Islands.

Ms Maxwell has repeatedly denied that she acted as a ‘madam’ for Epstein and has described Ms Roberts’s claims as ‘malicious lies’.

Epstein’s New York home was as weird and twisted as the man himself. The entry foyer where Prince Andrew stood to wave off the brunette was decorated, according to an account by writer Vicky Ward in Vanity Fair magazine, with ‘row upon row’ of individually framed artificial eyeballs – imported from England.

The video footage shows the initials ‘JE’ in raised brass letters on the wall next to the front door.

What is not seen is the heating element that Epstein had installed beneath the concrete pavement to melt the New York winter snow.

On a wall in the hall was a bizarre portrait of former US President Bill Clinton in red heels and the infamous stained blue dress worn by Monica Lewinsky when she performed a sex act on him.

Nearby hung a giant painting of Epstein inside a prison surrounded by barbed wire and gun-toting guards.

The disgraced financier reportedly said the artwork was ‘to remind me that I could go back to prison any time’.

A chandelier had a ‘life-size female doll hanging from it, and one woman who claims to have been assaulted by Epstein said a bathroom had prosthetic breasts on the wall ‘so he could play with the nipples as he took a bath’.

Dozens of photographs of Epstein with his famous friends, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and filmmaker Woody Allen, were on display in his study beside a life-size stuffed tiger and a stuffed grey poodle.

One can only wonder how Andrew missed the procession of women or the signs of Epstein’s sexual deviance.

Indeed, Epstein’s ‘pride and joy’ was a large ‘human chessboard’ at the bottom of the main staircase which had customised figurines modelled on his female ‘staff members wearing suggestive clothing’.

Then there was the life-size statue of a naked African warrior. Not to mention the ‘leather room’.

When the FBI raided the house after Epstein was arrested last month, it reportedly found ‘thousands’ of indecent images of under-age women on computer hard drives locked in his office safe.

Others have claimed that Epstein had photographs and videos of his famous friends ‘engaged in sex acts’ which have now been seized by the FBI – prompting conspiracy theories that Epstein was murdered despite official autopsy results released on Friday stating definitively that the cause of death was suicide.

The video obtained by The Mail on Sunday is particularly shocking for the fact that – even two years after his 2008 child sex conviction – Epstein was seemingly flaunting his penchant for young women in plain view and in the middle of one of the busiest cities in the world.

The footage begins just before 2.30pm on December 6, 2010, as two security men leave Epstein’s mansion and chat to another security man in a waiting Chrysler.

Epstein’s black Bentley arrives in the street about 20 minutes later, shortly before a delivery man from Le Gourmet delivers a parcel.

Shortly after 3.10pm, an unidentified young woman in a red ‘beanie’ hat leaves the house. She heads in the direction of East 66th Street, where Epstein owned a flat and where, according to some alleged victims, he ‘kept’ young Eastern European girls as virtual prisoners.

About 25 minutes later, an older, professional-looking woman with blonde hair leaves the house.

One minute later, at 3.35pm, Epstein, wearing a thick white fur-lined winter coat, leaves his property, followed by a young-looking girl dressed in a flimsy grey top. She appears to be carrying his glasses.

In a deeply troubling scene, the blonde-haired woman – who barely reaches Epstein’s shoulders – appears cold and shaking as she walks with the millionaire to his Bentley.

Epstein clambers into the back seat as the young woman stands on the street, seemingly being given instructions. An older passer-by glances at the incongruous-looking couple.

After around two minutes, the girl jogs back to the house when she stands on the front step and presses the doorbell, visibly shaking with cold.

It is opened by a professional-looking brunette woman closely resembling Sarah Kellen, Epstein’s former assistant whom several alleged victims have dubbed a ‘co-conspirator’ in Epstein’s crimes.

Kellen, who is now married to a US race-car driver called Brian Vickers, has never commented publicly about the Epstein case.

However, she appeared in court during a defamation suit brought by Ms Roberts against Ms Maxwell and ‘pleaded the Fifth’ when asked about her role in Epstein’s sex trafficking scheme.

In America, invoking the Fifth Amendment is a legal term which means you do not have to give evidence that might incriminate you.

At 4.30pm, the door opens and a pretty brunette emerges. She pauses and turns back to the house where Prince Andrew can be seen at the door.

The pair chat for a few seconds before the woman walks away, leaving Andrew to glance up the street before closing the door.

Forty minutes later, as the light begins to fade, another young-looking dark-haired woman arrives at the house.