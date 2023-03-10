BUSTED: Newsguard Caught Taking Bribes From Democrats To Censor Conservatives

Newsguard proudly declares itself to be a non-partisan fact-checking organization. But a new investigation reveals that the Bill Gates-endorsed group has been caught taking bribes from Democrat operatives in exchange for censoring conservatives online.

According to reports, Biden’s Department of Defense funnelled taxpayer dollars to Newsguard to censor conservatives and independent media online. The DOD funnelled a whopping $749,387 to Newsguard in September 2021.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: From Matt Taibbi: “Some NGOs, like the GEC-funded Global Disinformation Index or the DOD-funded Newsguard, not only seek content moderation but apply subjective “risk” or “reliability” scores to media outlets, which can result in reduction in revenue. Do we want government in this role?”

🚨BREAKING: Twitter and Stanford accused of running a disinformation campaign to hide the truth about vaccines



Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi): "We found just yesterday a tweet from the Virality Project from @Stanford, which is partnered with a number of government agencies and @twitter,… https://t.co/HkO7npCfhv pic.twitter.com/Ir215NE2DP — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) March 9, 2023

Newsguard has consistently attacked The Gateway Pundit on COVID, the Hunter Biden laptop, and vaccines that have all been proven to be accurate.

Newsquard has NEVER criticized the mainstream media for lying about Trump-Russia collusion, the Hunter Biden laptop, COVID and vaccines.

So why is the federal government funding this radical censorship outfit?