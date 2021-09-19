BUSTED: Feds Accidentally Detain Undercover Agent at Staged J6 Rally (WATCH)

The only armed person arrested at Saturday’s DC sham J6 rally was an undercover agent, according to a hilarious new video.

Reporter Ford Fischer filmed the entire fiasco.

Police surrounded a masked man who was carrying a firearm.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The masked man told officers where his gun was and pulled out a badge.

“Without disarming or handcuffing him, police extract him from the event.” Ford Fischer said.

VIDEO:

Earlier at "Justice for J6" defendants rally:



Police surround masked man reportedly armed with a firearm.



He tells them where the gun is, and they pull out his badge.



He's undercover law enforcement.



Without disarming or handcuffing him, police extract him from the event. pic.twitter.com/F1n4PeuXkt — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 18, 2021

“Are you under cover?” the officers asked as the man pulled out a badge.

"Are you undercover?" the officers asked the masked man, who gave them a badge.



I guess not anymore. pic.twitter.com/EBBx0e8Ucd — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 18, 2021

Watch Ford Fischer describe what he witnessed: