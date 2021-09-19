BUSTED: Feds Accidentally Detain Undercover Agent at Staged J6 Rally (WATCH)

September 19, 2021
Feds accidentally detain one of their own undercover agents during J6 rally
The only armed person arrested at Saturday’s DC sham J6 rally was an undercover agent, according to a hilarious new video.

Reporter Ford Fischer filmed the entire fiasco.

Police surrounded a masked man who was carrying a firearm.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The masked man told officers where his gun was and pulled out a badge.

“Without disarming or handcuffing him, police extract him from the event.” Ford Fischer said.

VIDEO:

“Are you under cover?” the officers asked as the man pulled out a badge.

Watch Ford Fischer describe what he witnessed:

