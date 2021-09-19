BUSTED: Feds Accidentally Detain Undercover Agent at Staged J6 Rally (WATCH)

Reporter Ford Fischer filmed the entire fiasco.
Police surrounded a masked man who was carrying a firearm.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The masked man told officers where his gun was and pulled out a badge.
“Without disarming or handcuffing him, police extract him from the event.” Ford Fischer said.
VIDEO:
“Are you under cover?” the officers asked as the man pulled out a badge.
Watch Ford Fischer describe what he witnessed:
