BUSTED: Federal Judge Reveals President Biden Ordered ‘Unconstitutional’ FBI Raid on Trump

A federal judge has revealed that the FBI-DOJ raid on President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was ordered by President Biden as part of a political campaign to prevent Trump from running again in 2024.

On Monday, Judge Aileen Cannon granted President Trump’s request for a Special Master review of the material confiscated by the Biden DOJ during their raid on his home at Mar-a-Lago.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Judge Cannon also ‘temporarily enjoins’ or forbids the Biden regime from ‘reviewing and using the seized materials’ pending the completion of the review.

The Gateway Pundit posted the judge’s decision earlier today.

On pages 2-3 of the ruling Judge Cannon revealed that it was JOE BIDEN who ordered the FBI access to the Mar-a-Lago documents and President Trump’s personal belongings.

Joe Biden lied. The White House lied. And now they are caught.

Bide denied it all.