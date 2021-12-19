BUSTED: Fauci and Deep State Conspired To Discredit Dissenting Scientists … and Google Helped

New emails reveal that Dr. Anthony Fauci conspired with Deep State operatives to silence and discredit any scientists who disagreed with his Covid-19 response – with the help of Big Tech giant Google.

The leaked emails reveal that Fauci and his team didn’t just ignore dissenting opinions, but they actively looked for ways to smear and discredit them as “conspiracy theorists” – even when it involved Nobel Laureate’s.

Clashdaily.com reports: How exactly does someone like Fauci or Collins get to be the gatekeeper of a discipline whose very existence depends on conflict between dissenting ideas?

Simple. They do it by cheating and by colluding with powerful media and tech players.

The key dates to watch here as the story unfolds are the publishing of the Great Barrington Declaration on October 4, the email between Collins and Fauci on October 8th, and action taken by Google no more than 4 days later.

October 4: Great Barrington Declaration

In October of 4 2020, a group of scientists came forward with ‘The Great Barrington Declaration‘, it’s a document written and now signed by a great number of well-qualified medical practitioners of various types and backgrounds as well as members of the public who agree with the premises therein.

Harvard? Oxford? Stanford? And a Nobel Laureate as well? If this were an alarmist document pushing climate change, this would be cited in every major news source. But as with all Corporate News selective appeals to authority these days, dissenting voices are dismissed and squeezed out as ‘fringe’.

Serious scientists would face the claims made by rival schools of thought, put them to the test, and change or refine their own opinions based on the result of those studies. Unfortunately, Fauci and Collins are NOT serious scientists.

October 8: Collins and Fauci React

They had a far more ‘progressive’ way to defeat a rival school of thought. Wage a propaganda war to destroy the dissenters.

They would never do such a thing, would they?

It wasn’t underway yet, but Fauci obviously passed that message on to somebody and it was duly heard, understood, and acknowledged by ideological shock troops somewhere.

The GBD was published on October 4th. On the afternoon of the 8th, Collins and Fauci are plotting to take them down with extreme prejudice.

Days Later: The Smear Campaign Begins

A websearch of GBD in that time period is quite telling. Aside from the site itself, and a Federalist article praising it, even my non-Google websearch turns up mostly negative hits on the topic… including some doozies.

The Guardian (Left wing, UK) wasted no time at all writing a hit piece the next day.

And this last one, dated October 12, and noticing that Google had (already!) been ‘disappearing’ the Great Barrington Declaration seems like kind of a big deal for anyone thinking that Section 230 does NOT need to be revoked…

‘Deep State’ implications…

When people talk about a ‘deep state’, they don’t have to mean some nefarious secret club. Unaccountable people with politically-aligned interests who short-circuit the normal safeguards of public oversight and accountability can be every bit as dangerous and nefarious.

Especially when they are arrogant enough to think they know what’s in our own best interests better than we do… and have a LOT to lose if they are ever shown the door.

The real irony here is, with current strategies to ‘shut down the virus, not the economy™’, failing, even foreign leaders are coming to grips with the reality that COVID will be with us for a long time (forever?) and we’ll have to learn to live with it.

And that’s essentially what the GBD (which predated the vaccine announcements) prescribed in abandoning the default approach of societal lockdowns of the healthy and turning attention to protecting the most vulnerable among us until the more dangerous strains of the virus basically burn themselves out.

