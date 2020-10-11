BUSTED: Denver Shooter Matthew Dolloff’s Left-Wing Facebook Posts

The private security guard charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of a Trump supporter in Denver is a far-left anti-Trumper with a track record of radical left-wing social media postings.

It’s not surprising that Matthew Dolloff was quick to resort to extreme violence against conservatives when he views President Trump as a “fascist dictator.”

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: On Dolloff’s Twitter, he liked content pertaining to Bernie Sanders and Cenk Uygur, and posts that argued for the Confederate flag to be treated in a manner akin to the Nazi swastika.

Matthew Doloff, arrested in the shooting death of a Patriot Prayer demonstrator in Denver, believes the Confederate flag should be treated like the swastika. pic.twitter.com/gz7SuDqAPo — Richard (@Wildman_AZ) October 11, 2020

The far leftist had the gall to claim that Trump supporters were violently beating liberal activists, years before he shot a man armed only with spraying mace in the head at point blank range.

Dolloff shared content from hysterical MSNBC commentator Keith Olbermann, who most recently called for Trump supporters to be “purged” from American society.

Dolloff spoke of Donald Trump supporters with contempt.

Charged Denver shooter Matthew Doloff's views on Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/7eB7wVOhsZ — Richard (@Wildman_AZ) October 11, 2020

The farm owner, who also seems to run some sort of music business, spoke of attending the 2016 DNC and getting arrested, possibly in support of Bernie Sanders.

Dolloff, 30, was booked into the Denver jail system early Sunday. He was caught on camera shooting a conservative demonstrator at point blank in the head, seemingly without provocation.

It’s very easy to imagine that Dolloff’s heinous shooting of a Patriot Prayer demonstrator was politically motivated.

The Denver Police had claimed that Dolloff was merely present at the scene of the dueling protests as a “private security guard” and that he has no affiliation with ANTIFA.

Update: Further investigation has determined the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 11, 2020

This is hard to believe in light of Dolloff’s extreme leftist social media content. After all, isn’t Antifa merely an idea, in the words of Democratic nominee Joe Biden?