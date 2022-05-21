BUSTED: Bill Gates Ran Wargame That Simulated Global Monkeypox Pandemic Killing Millions

Bill Gates collaborated with the World Health Organization in 2021 to run a wargame exercise that simulated a global monkeypox pandemic that killed hundreds of millions of people.
A group called the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) partnered with the Munich Security Conference in March 2021 to engage in monkeypox biowarfare exercise.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
The World Health Organization, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, both the Chinese and American CDCs, and other major organizations took part in the event.
Latest Videos
Pentagon: ‘UFO’s Are Real, You Will See More of Them’ – Stunning Admission
Democrats Say Men Can Now Get Abortions Too
Rothschild Slams Elon Musk For Saying He Won’t Vote Democrat Anymore
Freudian Slip! George W. Bush Slams the ‘Unjustified Invasion of Iraq’
Pedophile ‘Code Words’ Found in Hunter Biden’s Leaked Emails
Buffalo Killer’s Goal Was To ‘Remove Gun Rights’ in US
Bill Gates Orders Adults Over 50 To Get ‘Ongoing’ Covid Boosters ‘Every 6 Months’
Hunter Biden Emails Reveal He Fathered Child With ANOTHER Prostitute, Left Her Addicted to Narcotics
Lindsey Graham Caught on Tape Saying Joe Biden Is ‘Best President’
Infowars.com reports: NTI is a nonprofit co-founded by Ted Turner and the Munich Security Conference is an annual meeting on international security policy held in Munich, Bavaria, Germany since 1963.
In a creepy video produced for the exercise, a news reporter describes a monkeypox virus engineered by biological terrorists to resist vaccines.
“Poor oversight and gaps in global governance leave us vulnerable to catastrophic biological threats,” the fictional video tells viewers.
The video pushes the narrative that nations taking “early and decisive action” were able to minimize the harm done by the virus.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is also referred to as the group in charge of the response to the virus in the exercise.
Now, just one year later, the WHO is looking to take control over public health measures in several countries and the globalist group has called for an emergency meeting over a real monkeypox outbreak.
The first case of monkeypox during the fake pandemic exercise was found on May 15, 2022.
In reality, the WHO confirmed its first cases of actual monkeypox on May 13 and 15 of 2022.
Since it was first discovered in 1958, there has never been a monkeypox outbreak outside of Africa until the exact week the simulation predicted.
A document shows representatives for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the US National Security Council, Johnson & Johnson, the Chinese CDC, the African CDC, the WHO and other groups were among those involved in the staged scenario.
The pandemic exercise is similar to other scenarios where the global elite gather to prepare for a hypothetical situation that somehow ends up becoming a reality.
As Harrison Smith explained while covering the 2021 monkeypox exercise on Friday’s edition of ‘The American Journal,’ “This is like Event 201, or like the Lockstep document scenario planning. Essentially, they play out real-world events and how they can coordinate responses.”
According to Maria Cheng of the Associated Press, African doctors are “baffled by monkeypox cases in Europe and the U.S.” as it is spreading in the West differently than it does in Africa.
One hypothesis is that the disease is being transmitted sexually, with the UK Health Security Agency reporting on Friday that “most recent infections in the U.K. and Europe have been in young men with no history of travel to Africa who were gay, bisexual or had sex with men.”
In November of 2021, NTI held an hour-long roundtable further discussing the simulation exercise.
Read more about their findings by CLICKING HERE.